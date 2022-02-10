Steelers Interviewing Another Outside GM Candidate With Past Ties: Report

Wojciechowski began his NFL career with the Steelers in 1996 and spent two seasons with the franchise before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college scout in 1998 and later the Dallas Cowboys in 2003.

The Pittsburgh native initially joined the Packers in 2012 as a college scout before later being promoted to director of pro personnel in June 2017 and later co-director of player personnel in May 2018.

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported ESPN Monday Night Football analyst and former University of Pittsburgh defensive back Louis Riddick was "next for an interview" for the Steelers' general manager vacancy, though a date for the meeting had not yet been set at the time of the report.

Other external candidates reportedly considered for the position include Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

Pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football & business administration Omar Khan -- who initially reported to be considered as potential replacements for Colbert -- have already interviewed for the position, the Post-Gazette reports.