Steelers Interviewing Another Outside GM Candidate With Past Ties: Report
By Jason Hall
February 10, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering yet another outside candidate for their general manager position with previous ties to the franchise and local area.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski -- a Pittsburgh native who had previously served as a personnel assistant with the Steelers -- is among several candidates for the vacancy following longtime former general manager Kevin Colbert's decision to step down from his position after the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to interview Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their GM job, per league source," Fowler tweeted. "Wojciechowski was a Steelers’ personnel assistant in the late 90s before working his way up the scouting and executive ranks.
Wojciechowski began his NFL career with the Steelers in 1996 and spent two seasons with the franchise before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college scout in 1998 and later the Dallas Cowboys in 2003.
The Pittsburgh native initially joined the Packers in 2012 as a college scout before later being promoted to director of pro personnel in June 2017 and later co-director of player personnel in May 2018.
Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported ESPN Monday Night Football analyst and former University of Pittsburgh defensive back Louis Riddick was "next for an interview" for the Steelers' general manager vacancy, though a date for the meeting had not yet been set at the time of the report.
Other external candidates reportedly considered for the position include Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.
Pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football & business administration Omar Khan -- who initially reported to be considered as potential replacements for Colbert -- have already interviewed for the position, the Post-Gazette reports.