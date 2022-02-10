These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Get Married In The U.S.

Nothing says "stress" quite like planning a wedding. From finding the perfect dress and breathtaking venue to planning the guest list and delicious menu, some cities have more options than others.

WalletHub recently compiled a list of the best places to get married in the U.S. in 2022, searching more than 180 cities across the country to determine the best spot to say "I do."

So which Louisiana cities are among the best places to get married?

No. 32: Shreveport

No. 33: New Orleans

No. 57: Baton Rouge

All of the cities ranked in the top half of the list, but both Shreveport and New Orleans cracked the Top 50 overall largely thanks to the former's lower costs to throw a wedding and the latter's endless activities and attractions compared to other cities included on the list.

Here are the Top 10 best places to get married in the U.S.:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Knoxville, Tennessee Tulsa, Oklahoma El Paso, Texas Tampa, Florida Laredo, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Charleston, West Virginia

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the country across three factors: costs, facilities & services, and activities & attractions. These factors were then evaluated using 28 relevant metrics, including average wedding cost, restaurant-meal costs, wedding chapels & churches per capita, venues & event spaces per capita, event planners per capita, bridal shops per capita, hotels per capita, number of attractions, popularity as a travel destination, foodie friendliness, weather and many more.

Check out the full report here.