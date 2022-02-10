WWE's Seth Rollins Names AEW Star Among His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE superstar Seth Rollins included a current All Elite Wrestling star on his pro wrestling 'Mount Rushmore.'

Rollins appeared alongside SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee during Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show live from Super Bowl radio row and included Bryan Danielson, formerly known as 'Daniel Bryan' in WWE, alongside Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels (who trained Danielson at Texas Wrestling Academy), Eddie Guerrero and Bret 'Hitman' Hart as his personal list of top-4 in-ring competitors.

“Number four, controversial pick because he’s still active, Bryan Danielson. I actually think in-ring he’s one of the greatest of all time,” Rollins added via Wrestling Inc. “And I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll be up there with the guys.”

Danielson, 40, is the only wrestler mentioned whose full-time run in WWE coincided with Rollins' time on the main roster.

The two had also previously worked together in Ring of Honor during the late 2000s, which recently named Danielson as an inductee into its Hall of Fame.

Danielson spent 10 years with WWE before making his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

The Aberdeen, Washington native emerged as one of WWE's most popular stars during the 2010s, specifically during the 'Yes movement' in 2013-14, which culminated in a world championship victory over Randy Orton and Batista during the main event of WrestleMania 30.

Danielson also headlined this past year's main event of WrestleMania 37, losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who also defeated Danielson during his final WWE appearance on SmackDown weeks later.