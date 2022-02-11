Aaron Rodgers Wins Second Straight MVP; Other 'NFL Honors' Results

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his second consecutive Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award at the 11th annual NFL Honors award show on Thursday (February 10) night.

Rodgers has now won four regular season MVPs, trailing only Peyton Manning -- who presented him with the award onstage Thursday night in Los Angeles -- and is the fifth player to win the award in consecutive seasons, along with Manning, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Jim Brown.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which annually honors a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

Here is the full list of results from the 2022 NFL Honors award show per NFL.com:

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

AP Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp , Los Angeles Rams

, Los Angeles Rams AP Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt , Pittsburgh Steelers

, Pittsburgh Steelers Pepsi Rookie of the Year: Ja'Marr Chase , Cincinnati Bengals

, Cincinnati Bengals AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons , Dallas Cowboys

, Dallas Cowboys Fan of the Year: Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

AP Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel , Tennessee Titans

, Tennessee Titans Bud Light Celly of the Year: Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins ' 'Worm'

' 'Worm' FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Tom Brady , Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jonathan Taylor , Indianapolis Colts

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; , Indianapolis Colts Deacon Jones Sack Leader: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sack Leader: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Joe Burrow , Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17)

, Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17) Salute to Service Award: Andrew Beck , Denver Broncos

, Denver Broncos AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Dan Quinn , Dallas Cowboys

, Dallas Cowboys AP Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Matthew Slater , New England Patriots

Sportsmanship Award: , New England Patriots Bridgestone Best Moment of the Year: Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's record-breaking 66-yard field goal

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was also announced at Thursday's ceremony and includes: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally and Dick Vermeil.