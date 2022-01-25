Here's What Aaron Rodgers Said When Asked About NFL Future
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he'll have a conversation with general manager Brian Gutekunst "when the time comes," but hasn't made an official decision regarding his NFL future.
Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show for his weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment days after being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round last Saturday (January 22) and confirmed that he still hasn't decided on whether to return to Packers, or even continue his NFL career at all.
"Everything is definitely on the table," Rodgers said when McAfee asked if he was considering retirement while weighing whether or not to return to the Packers or seek a trade out of Green Bay. "There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won't necessarily get into but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing and to go into the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first and then after that it's just conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then making a decision from there."
"I felt like I would have known what the right thing to do was when the clock hit zeros in the Super Bowl.. not in the Divisional Round in a game we felt like we were gonna win" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/l19oD2s9Vr— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022
Head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the uncertainty of the Packers' quarterback moving forward and said on behalf of Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and director of football operations Russ Ball that the team wanted Rodgers to return in 2022.
"Every conversation that I've been involved in with Gutey and Russ and Mark, we're all on the same page there," LaFleur said Monday (January 24) via ESPN. "There's no debate."
The Packers are currently $44.8 million over the projected cap for the 2022 season, which would make it difficult to retain notable upcoming free agents, including star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Rodgers and Green Bay agreed to a reworked deal this past offseason after the reigning NFL Most Valuable Palyer arrived late to training camp amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization.