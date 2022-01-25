Here's What Aaron Rodgers Said When Asked About NFL Future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he'll have a conversation with general manager Brian Gutekunst "when the time comes," but hasn't made an official decision regarding his NFL future.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show for his weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segment days after being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round last Saturday (January 22) and confirmed that he still hasn't decided on whether to return to Packers, or even continue his NFL career at all.

"Everything is definitely on the table," Rodgers said when McAfee asked if he was considering retirement while weighing whether or not to return to the Packers or seek a trade out of Green Bay. "There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won't necessarily get into but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing and to go into the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first and then after that it's just conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then making a decision from there."