Cardi B & Offset Give Each Other Matching Tattoos To Commemorate Their Love

Judging by the flawless final results, it's hard to tell that it was both Offset and Cardi's first time using a tattoo gun. Sources tell TMZ that the couple learned the art from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado who has previously tattooed Offset and worked as a chaperone for the couple's tattoo session.

Cardi has recently publicly spoke about her desire for brand new ink. Just last month, the "I Like It" rapper took to Twitter to reveal that she "really, really" wants to get her son's name tattooed on her face, tweeting:

"Random but I’m 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"