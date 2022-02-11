Cardi B & Offset Give Each Other Matching Tattoos To Commemorate Their Love
By Kiyonna Antony
February 11, 2022
Love is certainly in the air these days. Cardi B and Offset are never shy about showing off their love, and now their affinity for each other is permanently inked for life. According to reports, the married hip hop couple tattooed each other with matching ink to commemorate special date. On the next episode of her Facebook Messenger series Cardi Tries, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper tattoos her September 20th, 2017 wedding on her husband, and then returns the favor, inking the same date on Cardi's hand.
Cardi B designing Offset’s tattoo?? pic.twitter.com/nruP0HiD2V— bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) February 11, 2022
Cardi and Offset matching tattoo 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/mOoQJBpfMW— Logan⁷ 🦚🏚🦋 (@logan__75) February 11, 2022
Judging by the flawless final results, it's hard to tell that it was both Offset and Cardi's first time using a tattoo gun. Sources tell TMZ that the couple learned the art from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado who has previously tattooed Offset and worked as a chaperone for the couple's tattoo session.
Cardi has recently publicly spoke about her desire for brand new ink. Just last month, the "I Like It" rapper took to Twitter to reveal that she "really, really" wants to get her son's name tattooed on her face, tweeting:
"Random but I’m 1% close too [sic] tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"
Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
The new ink also comes a year after the double diamond record rapper shared with fans that she's "thankful" she didn't get any face tatts in her younger years, tweeting:
"Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16. Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”
The tattoo episode for "Cardi Tries" drops tomorrow at 9 AM PST on Instagram, Messenger or Facebook Watch, just in time for Valentine's Day. Happy Love weekend.