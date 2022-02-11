Katy Perry Turned Herself Into A Football For NFL Honors

While you may think Perry dreams up her unique styles all on her own, the 'California Girls' singer revealed she actually gets brutally honest style advice from her fiance, Orlando Bloom. “I’ll have a fitting going to something, he’ll ask me for notes and I’ll show him this. It’s fun,” Perry recently told E! News’ Daily Pop. “We tell each other the truth.”

Not only does Perry take fashion advice from Bloom, but he also takes her opinion into account for his own red carpet appearances, especially when he's picked out something Perry doesn't particularly like. “I’m like, ‘Babe don’t wear that. You look like, something, don’t,'" she shared.

Perry's stage ensembles are definitely a highlight of her upcoming Las Vegas residency. While chatting with E! News, she teased what fans can expect from her larger-than-life costumes. “The wigs are not gonna be as wild as they have been in the past. I gave the people what they wanted,” she added. “I went back to the black hair so I’m just gonna blow that out. It’s gonna be a big, old thing.”

Perry's Las Vegas residency is held at Resorts World. "It's such a great gig," Perry recently told Variety. "I'm doing 40 shows a year. I'm able to see my baby. I get to take her to school. I'm also going to be able to do a lot of other things. It's not the world tour, which I will go on eventually, but it's great."

The pop star takes fans through her extensive catalog of hits rather than promoting a new record for the residency show. "It's going to be big, colorful and it will have a level of humor to it that is probably the weirdest I've ever done," she explained.