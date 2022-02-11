NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announced the lineup this week for a benefit concert he's hosting later this year.

The music festival, called "Highway to Henryetta" will benefit educational and community initiatives in his hometown of Henryetta, Oklahoma. The show is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at Nichols Park.

"I am thrilled to have such an excellent lineup for ‘Highway to Henryetta.' Oklahoma native and good friend Blake Shelton was quick to agree to headline. ... It promises to be a fantastic day of music, family and friends. I can’t wait," Aikman said.

Tickets are on sale as of Friday (February 11). General admission tickets starts at $100 and VIP tickets start at $250. On-site parking passes are available for $30.

"Visit hwytohenryetta.com to join me, @BlakeShelton & some of country music’s biggest stars in my hometown for a night of music and fun, benefiting the community," Aikman said on Instagram.

Here's a look at the lineup for "Highway to Henryetta":

More artists will be added to the lineup soon, the website says.