Legendary Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Announces New 90-Calorie Beer Brand

Troy Aikman is returning to his first job — not football. Beer.

Before Aikman was a three-time Super Bowl winning Dallas Cowboys quarterback, he was a local distributor in Tulsa while in college.

"I’m proud to be back in the industry today, working with my team to bring you something we can honestly call elite. Beer is fundamentally about bringing people together, and I’m grateful for the new connections we get to make every day," Aikman said, according to Eight's website.

The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer announced Tuesday he's going back to his roots by partnering with Austin-based Faubourg Brewing Co. to bring a low-calorie, low-carb beer to the market — Eight. It's named after his Cowboys and Oklahoma jersey number, eight. The FOX sportscaster also said the number eight represents strength and balance.

Eight, which has 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per can, will be released in Texas — and only Texas, for now — in bars and restaurants in February 2022, according to The Dallas Morning News. It'll be available in six- and 12-packs, as well as tall boys, in retail establishments in March. It's made with organic grains and has no corn or rice.