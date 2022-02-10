Man Bicycling To All 50 States Reaches 26th State — Oklahoma
By Dani Medina
February 10, 2022
A New York man is on a mission to bike to all 50 states. This week he reached state No. 26 — Oklahoma.
Bob Barnes, a former Uber driver from Syracuse, has a goal of reaching the capital cities of all 50 states in a year, according to Fox News, who is detailing the events of Barnes' trip. Barnes is calling his trip the "Great American Triple Switchback."
"This trip is like a real reality show in real time. My obligation is to report to "you the follower" 3 times a day promptly showing and talking about what "we" have seen. Its a very light hearted, fun, and interactive experience. Basically "we" are touring the entire United States on a field trip and I am the guide," Barnes said about his trip, according to the GoFundMe page created to continue to fund his travels.
Barnes reached Oklahoma City on Monday, he said on Facebook. He set up camp in a park about 13 miles away from the capitol building. "It was a chilly ride here this morning. Right now its 27º," he said.
Barnes told Fox News that people in Oklahoma are "very laid back" and generous. When he was set up in his tent, someone approached him and asked if anyone was inside. Barnes said he thought it was the police, but it turned out to be two teenagers. They brought Barnes three bags of food and blankets.
"Their mother drove by, saw me down there, went home, got them and came back. That seems to be the spirit, the giving spirit," he said.
While in Oklahoma, Barnes was able to walk around and explore the Statehouse. The winter storm delayed him for two days in Ardmore and stayed in a hotel for his safety.
Day 191 Great American Triple Switchback morning post: State Capitol #26 is in the books! Thank you Oklahoma City....Posted by Bibbery Travels on Monday, February 7, 2022
Fox News reported one of Barnes' main findings on his journey is that the United States is "very consistent and we're all the same. It's not what you perceive online and on TV. I'm starting to feel proud again. It's not that I really wasn't, it's just that you can expect the same type of thing everywhere you go," he said.
When Barnes' isn't exploring or bicycling, he's volunteering in whatever city he's in at the time.
Next up for Barnes is Little Rock, Arkansas. But here's the question we're all wondering: how's he going to get to Hawaii? 😂
In a Facebook comment, Barnes said after Alaska he would "either store my gear in Alaska or send it home. Then I would fly to Honolulu and rent a bike and pedal around the city for Capitol#50."