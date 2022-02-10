Man Bicycling To All 50 States Reaches 26th State — Oklahoma

A New York man is on a mission to bike to all 50 states. This week he reached state No. 26 — Oklahoma.

Bob Barnes, a former Uber driver from Syracuse, has a goal of reaching the capital cities of all 50 states in a year, according to Fox News, who is detailing the events of Barnes' trip. Barnes is calling his trip the "Great American Triple Switchback."

"This trip is like a real reality show in real time. My obligation is to report to "you the follower" 3 times a day promptly showing and talking about what "we" have seen. Its a very light hearted, fun, and interactive experience. Basically "we" are touring the entire United States on a field trip and I am the guide," Barnes said about his trip, according to the GoFundMe page created to continue to fund his travels.

Barnes reached Oklahoma City on Monday, he said on Facebook. He set up camp in a park about 13 miles away from the capitol building. "It was a chilly ride here this morning. Right now its 27º," he said.

Barnes told Fox News that people in Oklahoma are "very laid back" and generous. When he was set up in his tent, someone approached him and asked if anyone was inside. Barnes said he thought it was the police, but it turned out to be two teenagers. They brought Barnes three bags of food and blankets.

"Their mother drove by, saw me down there, went home, got them and came back. That seems to be the spirit, the giving spirit," he said.

While in Oklahoma, Barnes was able to walk around and explore the Statehouse. The winter storm delayed him for two days in Ardmore and stayed in a hotel for his safety.