New Mexico Man Falls Victim To Lottery Scam Worth $8,500

By Dani Medina

February 11, 2022

Photo: Suffolk County Police Department/Facebook

A 75-year-old New Mexico man fell victim to a scam this week, almost costing him $8,500.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the man was contacted by a scammer who told him he won the lottery. All the man had to do was send $8,500 in cash to cover fees and he'd be able to collect his prize.

The man fell for it, and sent the cash as requested to the address provided, which was located in the Village of Southampton. According to the photo posted by the Suffolk County Police Department, the cash was in all $100 bills.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," police said.

Luckily, the Suffolk County Police Department Financial Crimes Unit and Southampton Village Police were notified. Police waited at the house Wednesday to see who would pick up the package after it was delivered, but no one was home to grab it.

"Police are continuing their investigation to determine who is behind this scam but this incident serves as a reminder to always have your guard up, no matter how legitimate the requestor may appear to be," the Suffolk County Police Department said on Facebook on Friday.

The police department said you can click here for more information on scams and how to protect yourself.

Posted by Suffolk County Police Department on Friday, February 11, 2022
