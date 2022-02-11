Scammer Posing As Oklahoma Cop Accidentally Calls Sheriff's Office

There's a new phone call scam plaguing Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the scam involves the scammer calling a person, telling them there is a warrant out for their arrest and demanding payment.

This week, one of the scammers posing as an Oklahoma County deputy ironically made a call to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office detailed how the call went in a Facebook post Thursday:

Today, one of our employees got a call here at the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office from a "Deputy Carson Marshall of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office", phone number (405) 367-1566 (There is no Deputy Carson Marshall). The conversation went something like this:

(Fake Deputy) "This is Deputy Carson Marshall of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and there is a warrant for your arrest"

(Sheriff's Employee) "You called the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, there is no warrant for my arrest. How can I help you?"

(Fake Deputy) CLICK

That totally backfired. 😂