Scammer Posing As Oklahoma Cop Accidentally Calls Sheriff's Office
By Dani Medina
February 11, 2022
There's a new phone call scam plaguing Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the scam involves the scammer calling a person, telling them there is a warrant out for their arrest and demanding payment.
This week, one of the scammers posing as an Oklahoma County deputy ironically made a call to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office detailed how the call went in a Facebook post Thursday:
Today, one of our employees got a call here at the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office from a "Deputy Carson Marshall of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office", phone number (405) 367-1566 (There is no Deputy Carson Marshall). The conversation went something like this:
(Fake Deputy) "This is Deputy Carson Marshall of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and there is a warrant for your arrest"
(Sheriff's Employee) "You called the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, there is no warrant for my arrest. How can I help you?"
(Fake Deputy) CLICK
That totally backfired. 😂
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said scammers don't care who they target, and reassured the community that they would never call and ask for payment over the phone.
"If someone calls claiming to be a deputy, you can always call our office to confirm," they said.