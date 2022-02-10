Texas Teen Arrested For Carrying Over $9,000 In Fake Bills

Maverick County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old Texas man this week who was carrying over $9,000 in fake bills.

Deputies made the discovery at a traffic violation stop on El Indio Highway in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to the Eagle Pass News Leader. A package was found in Ramon Rodriguez's 2006 Mercury that contained $9,600 in fake $100 bills. Rodriguez was arrested and the three other teenagers in his car were transported to the Tom Bowles Detention Center, but were later released to their parents.

The money was clearly marked " For motion picture use only," according to photos obtained by the Eagle Pass News Leader. The money also said "This is not a legal tender" on the front of it. On the back, the bill says "In copy bill we trust" with another disclaimer that it's for "motion picture use only."

While it's not illegal to have prop money, it's illegal to try to spend it. The Maverick County Sheriff's Office said the money may have been used at local businesses and alerts the community to double check and immediately report any questionable bills.