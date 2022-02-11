New Report Shows Life Expectancy In Tennessee Is Actually Bad

Did you know that where you live could potentially affect how long you live?

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.8. This number, however, can vary widely depending on which state you live in. The report, compiled by the National Center for Health Statistics using data collected in 2019, compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. to determine the average life expectancy in each.

Topping the list are states like Hawaii, California and New York, but unfortunately for the Volunteer State, Tennessee falls near the bottom of the list. With an average life expectancy of 75.6, Tennessee comes in at No. 47 overall. The report goes even further, showing that women in Tennessee have a higher life expectancy than men, 78.5 compared to 72.8.

Here's where each state ranks in terms of life expectancy:

Hawaii (80.9) California (80.9) New York (80.7) Minnesota (80.4) Massachusetts (80.4) Connecticut (80.3) New Jersey (80.1) Washington (80.0) Colorado (80.0) Vermont (79.8) Utah (79.7) Oregon (79.6) Idaho (79.5) Rhode Island (79.5) New Hampshire (79.4) Wisconsin (79.3) Nebraska (79.2) Virginia (79.1) Florida (79.0) Iowa (79.0) Illinois (79.0) Arizona (78.8) North Dakota (78.8) Texas (78.6) Maryland (78.5) Montana (78.4) South Dakota (78.4) Pennsylvania (78.3) Maine (78.3) Kansas (78.2) Delaware (78.1) District of Columbia (78.0) Nevada (78.0) Michigan (78.0) Alaska (77.7) Wyoming (77.7) North Carolina (77.6) Georgia (77.4) Indiana (77.0) Missouri (76.9) New Mexico (76.9) Ohio (76.9) South Carolina (76.9) Louisiana (75.7) Oklahoma (75.7) Arkansas (75.7) Tennessee (75.6) Kentucky (75.5) Alabama (75.2) West Virginia (74.5) Mississippi (74.4)

Check out the CDC's full report here.