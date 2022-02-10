Where Alabama Ranks For Life Expectancy Among U.S. States

Alabama has the third lowest life expectancy among U.S. states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its rankings of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. in order of residents' life expectancies from the year before the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday (February 10), with Alabama ranking 49th with an average of 75.2 years of age.

Alabama males had a life expectancy average of 72.2, while females had a life expectancy average of 78.2.

Hawaii and California had the highest life expectancy at birth with both averaging a total of 80.9.

Hawaiian men had a life expectancy of 78.0 while woman had a life expectancy of 83.9.

Californian men had a life expectancy of 78.4 while women had a life expectancy of 83.3.

The data showed states in the south accounted for the lowest life expectancies with Mississippi (74.4), West Virginia (74.5), Alabama, Kentucky (75.5) and Tennessee (75.6) all representing the bottom five and ranking below the national average of 78.8.

Here is the full list of results by state ranked in order per CDC.gov:

California (80.9) Hawaii (80.9) New York (80.7) Massachusetts (80.4) Minnesota (80.4) Connecticut (80.3) New Jersey (80.1) Colorado (80.0) Washington (80.0) Vermont (79.8) Utah (79.7) Oregon (79.6) Idaho (79.5) Rhode Island (79.5) New Hampshire (79.4) Wisconsin (79.3) Nebraska (79.2) Virginia (79.1) Florida (79.0) Illinois (79.0) Iowa (79.0) Arizona (78.8) North Dakota (78.8) Texas (78.6) Maryland (78.5) Montana (78.4) South Dakota (78.4) Maine (78.3) Pennsylvania (78.3) Kansas (78.2) Delaware (78.1) District of Columbia (78.0) Michigan (78.0) Nevada (78.0) Alaska (77.7) Wyoming (77.7) North Carolina (77.6) Georgia (77.4) Indiana (77.0) Missouri (76.9) New Mexico (76.9) Ohio (76.9) South Carolina (76.8) Arkansas (75.7) Louisiana (75.7) Oklahoma (75.7) Tennessee (75.6) Kentucky (75.5) Alabama (75.2) West Virginia (74.5) Mississippi (74.4)

You can read the CDC's full report here.