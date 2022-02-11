Portland Restaurant One Of America's Most Romantic Places To Eat

If it's one thing you need to consider when taking someone out, it's what you're both going to eat! Luckily, OpenTable makes the process easier thanks to their annual list of the "Most Romantic Restaurants in America." The website says they analyzed over 12 million reviews from verified diners to determine their Top 100 list.

"Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience—world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance," writers say. "America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 showcases those spots that make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories."

Among the Top 100 was one Portland, Oregon restaurant: RingSide Steakhouse!

This steakhouse has an average 4.8 rating on OpenTable with over 5,500 reviews. Reviewers boast about RingSide's excellent service, knowledgeable staff, and of course, the divine dishes they serve.