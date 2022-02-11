Severed Finger Found In Utah Man's Wallet

When a Utah man was pulled over for a broken headlight Wednesday, police found something unexpected on his person.

Victor Chavez-Zuniga, 27, was pulled over in the area of 300 South and 1200 West in Orem on Wednesday because his vehicle's driver side headlight was out. When he gave the police officer his driver's license, "several active warrants" were found against him, according to KUTV.

Chavez-Zuniga was then arrested and police began a systematic search of his belongings.

Police found a "severed finger in a cloth wrap" that was "concealed inside" Chavez-Zuniga's wallet. KUTV reported the police report said there was "puss (sic) and blood" on the severed finger. It was also "beginning to turn green and the fingernail appeared to be decayed." There was also a "foul smell" when police removed the finger from the cloth wrap.

It's still unclear how Chavez-Zuniga had the severed finger or why he had it, according to the police report. He was held at the Orem Police Department and was then booked into the Utah County Jail for his active warrants. He was charged with abuse or desecration of a dead human body, which is a third-degree felony. According to the Utah County Jail, Chavez-Zuniga is also being held on charges of forgery and communications fraud.