Teddy Bear Lost At MKE Reunited With Family After Post Goes Viral
By Hannah DeRuyter
February 11, 2022
A teddy bear was left behind at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and staff worked hard to find its owner.
According to multiple Facebook posts by the airport, the teddy bear has been on quite the adventure since it was left.
The first post was made Friday (February 4) with a photo of the bear and the caption, "Anyone fly in or out of Milwaukee on January 4 and leave this little guy behind? We've had him for a month now and he appears to be pretty well loved, so we're hoping his family is out there somewhere!"
That post received over 12-thousand shares.
In another Facebook post on Monday (February 7), they shared several photos of the bear having fun around the airport.
They also noted that that specific bear is given to children born with congenital heart defects (CHD), making finding the owner that much more special.
"Many of you have pointed out that this particular bear is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects (CHD). We recognize how special this bear must be to someone -- so, we'd love to get him back home! While we wait for the owner to come forward, he's hanging out with our original left behind stuffed animal Violet! Enjoy their adventures below and if you recognize the bear -- let us know!"
In the latest update from MKE's Facebook page on Wednesday (February 9), they had some exciting news to share with everyone who had followed along on "Teddy's" journey.
They captioned a post with a photo of the teddy bear saying,
"Exciting update! We have located the owner! We couldn't have done this without each of you helping to spread the word about a lost teddy bear at our Airport. We can't wait to share more details about 'Teddy' as we work to reunite him with his family!"
The post received over three-thousand likes, two-thousand shares and hundreds of cheerful comments.
