Find The Teddy Bear Among These Baby Items And You Might Have A Baby Soon

In America, more babies are born between June and November than any other time of year. Since we are now in peak baby-having season, British life insurance comparison site Reassured decided to create a brain teaser with a baby theme. It's a drawing filled with cute items associated with infants, like onesies, bottles, pacifiers, mobiles, rattles, teething rings, bibs and more, but somewhere hidden among all the baby stuff is a tiny teddy bear. Can you spot it?

The average person takes 89 seconds to find the stuffed animal, but apparently, fertile people are able to see it faster. Check out the puzzle below and get your timer, and maybe your nursery, ready: