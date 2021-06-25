Feedback

Find The Teddy Bear Among These Baby Items And You Might Have A Baby Soon

By Dave Basner

June 25, 2021

Photo: Reassured

In America, more babies are born between June and November than any other time of year. Since we are now in peak baby-having season, British life insurance comparison site Reassured decided to create a brain teaser with a baby theme. It's a drawing filled with cute items associated with infants, like onesies, bottles, pacifiers, mobiles, rattles, teething rings, bibs and more, but somewhere hidden among all the baby stuff is a tiny teddy bear. Can you spot it?

The average person takes 89 seconds to find the stuffed animal, but apparently, fertile people are able to see it faster. Check out the puzzle below and get your timer, and maybe your nursery, ready:

Photo: Reassured

If you aren't able to locate the bear, don't worry, it is hidden well. It also doesn't mean you won't be having a baby soon. Scroll down to see where the bear is.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Photo: Reassured

Interestingly, while June through November is when most babies in the country are born, in Northern states, more babies are born in June and July, while in the South, more births happen in October and November.

Chat About Find The Teddy Bear Among These Baby Items And You Might Have A Baby Soon

