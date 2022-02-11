This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese

February 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Admit it, everyone loves bread and it can honestly really make or break a meal. So, choosing a restaurant that serves up a stellar basket of bread before your meal can add to the simple pleasures of a great restaurant experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best restaurant bread. The website states, "To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

According to the website, the best restaurant bread in the entire state comes from Arizona Bread Company in Scottsdale. What sets this eatery's bread above the rest? The website explains:

"People rave about the bread over at Arizona Bread Company, and with good reason—it's delicious. 'If you don't run over to Arizona Bread Company right this moment you are actually insane,' writes one Yelp reviewer, 'I mean seriously, go now!! Don't worry about your hair, outfit, anything just goooooo!'"

Click here to check out the full list of the best restaurant bread in each state.

