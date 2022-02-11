This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Indiana

Admit it, everyone loves bread and it can honestly really make or break a meal. So, choosing a restaurant that serves up a stellar basket of bread before your meal can add to the simple pleasures of a great restaurant experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best restaurant bread. The website states, "To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

According to the website, the best restaurant bread in the entire state comes from Conner's Kitchen and Bar in Indianapolis. What sets this eatery's bread above the rest? The website explains:

"The monkey bread appetizer, which is made using melted cheese and soft, fresh dough, is quite the hit at Conner's Kitchen and Bar in Indianapolis. Enjoyed alone or paired with one of their many menu highlights, including the grilled salmon or hush puppies, this tasty bread is a must-have."

Click here to check out the full list of the best restaurant bread in each state.