This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Kentucky

Admit it, everyone loves bread and it can honestly really make or break a meal. So, choosing a restaurant that serves up a stellar basket of bread before your meal can add to the simple pleasures of a great restaurant experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best restaurant bread. The website states, "To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

According to the website, the best restaurant bread in the entire state comes from Jack Fry's in Louisville. What sets this eatery's bread above the rest? The website explains:

"Jack Fry's motto is "the best night in town"—and as it turns out, they may just have the best bread in town, too. Their bread basket, which might include options such as sourdough, French baguettes, or Irish soda bread, is a staple for any dinner at Jack Fry's. Hint: Look out for the cornbread, as it seems to be a customer favorite."

Click here to check out the full list of the best restaurant bread in each state.