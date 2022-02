This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Nevada

Admit it, everyone loves bread and it can honestly really make or break a meal. So, choosing a restaurant that serves up a stellar basket of bread before your meal can add to the simple pleasures of a great restaurant experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best restaurant bread. The website states, "To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."

According to the website, the best restaurant bread in the entire state comes from Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. What sets this eatery's bread above the rest? The website explains:

"Andiamo's in Las Vegas offers a delightful breadbasket that is served with a specially made tapenade. From cauliflower steak to gnocchi gorgonzola, this classic Italian restaurant also offers a long list of entrees to enjoy your bread with. Hint: They are open nightly from 5 pm to 11 pm, so make sure you plan accordingly."

