Wing Bowl Champion El Wingador Arrested
By Jason Hall
February 11, 2022
Bill 'El Wingador' Simmons, the five-time champion of the Philadelphia 'Wing Bowl' eating competition was arrested in a massive drug bust last week week.
KHGI-TV reports Simmons, 60, of Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, was charged pulled over in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 26 and charged in Lancaster County Court with possession of 140 grams or more of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
A police report obtained by KHGI accused Simmons of "following too close and driving on the shoulder" before his RV was pulled over for a traffic stop.
A Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy described Simmons as being "nervous despite being told he would only receive a warning" and noted that he "began acting suspicious" before denying a search of his RV.
New Jersey man charged after 2 pounds of cocaine, 254 pounds of marijuana found in vehicle https://t.co/iOxCjNFXSN— NTV News (@NTVNEWS) January 28, 2022
However, a K-9 alerted the deputy that the competitive eater had drugs inside the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search and the discovery of 254 pounds of raw marijuana and a kilo (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, as well as $4,483 in bundled currency and a digital scale, according to the police report via KHGI.
Simmons was jailed in Lancaster County and held on a $100,000 bond ahead of a court appearance scheduled for March 2.
Philly Voice reported Simmons has a previous criminal history which includes being convicted of cocaine distribution charges in 2012 and spending two years in jail at the Southern State Correctional Facility, before being released in 2015.
Simmons gained notoriety in the Philadelphia 'Wing Bowl,' which was an annual chicken wing eating competition held at the Wells Fargo Center from 1993-2018.