Wing Bowl Champion El Wingador Arrested

Bill 'El Wingador' Simmons, the five-time champion of the Philadelphia 'Wing Bowl' eating competition was arrested in a massive drug bust last week week.

KHGI-TV reports Simmons, 60, of Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, was charged pulled over in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 26 and charged in Lancaster County Court with possession of 140 grams or more of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A police report obtained by KHGI accused Simmons of "following too close and driving on the shoulder" before his RV was pulled over for a traffic stop.

A Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy described Simmons as being "nervous despite being told he would only receive a warning" and noted that he "began acting suspicious" before denying a search of his RV.