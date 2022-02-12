BTS' Suga & Jungkook Drop Dramatic New Ballad

BTS members Suga and Jungkook have stepped out on their own for a dramatic new track called "Stay Alive." According to Billboard, the side project appears on the official soundtrack for the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO.

The soothing ballad was produced by Suga with Jungkook on vocals and is part of the unfolding storyline in the animated webcomic. The story follows the music group's seven members on their mission to avenge their loved ones.

Hitc.com explains that the fantasy story is a reinterpretation of the "Chakhogaspa" which is a series of traditional stories about the Beom (tiger) hunters of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).