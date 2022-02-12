BTS' Suga & Jungkook Drop Dramatic New Ballad
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 12, 2022
BTS members Suga and Jungkook have stepped out on their own for a dramatic new track called "Stay Alive." According to Billboard, the side project appears on the official soundtrack for the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO.
The soothing ballad was produced by Suga with Jungkook on vocals and is part of the unfolding storyline in the animated webcomic. The story follows the music group's seven members on their mission to avenge their loved ones.
Hitc.com explains that the fantasy story is a reinterpretation of the "Chakhogaspa" which is a series of traditional stories about the Beom (tiger) hunters of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).
According to a statement from their label HYBE, the new song is a “nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world." The lyrics explore an "isolated boy’s earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets in that vicious world.” The label also described the tune as a "dreamy, sublime energy that compliments the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world.”
7FATES was launched in January in 10 different languages around the world, garnering over 15 million views within two days, according to HYBE.