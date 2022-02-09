Who Will Win The Super Bowl? Utah Armadillo Makes Its Prediction

By Dani Medina

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A live mealworm snack is responsible for picking the winner of the 2022 Super Bowl.

No, seriously. That's how Dahlia, a 9-month-old southern three-banded armadillo, made her prediction between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah, according to FOX 13.

A helmet representing both teams was placed on both ends of a mini football field for Dahlia to pick. A mealworm snack was the incentive in both end zones. At first, the armadillo faked a few plays, but ultimately decided against Joe Burrow and the Bengals and scurried toward the Rams end zone.

"Dahlia fooled us for a few minutes as she initially headed towards the Bengals’ side, but she eventually pulled through for Rams fans," Karmel Harper, a spokesperson for the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium told FOX 13.

Dahlia's prediction mirrors that of Las Vegas. The Rams are a four-point favorite, according to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVI will be played Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices