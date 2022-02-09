Who Will Win The Super Bowl? Utah Armadillo Makes Its Prediction

A live mealworm snack is responsible for picking the winner of the 2022 Super Bowl.

No, seriously. That's how Dahlia, a 9-month-old southern three-banded armadillo, made her prediction between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah, according to FOX 13.

A helmet representing both teams was placed on both ends of a mini football field for Dahlia to pick. A mealworm snack was the incentive in both end zones. At first, the armadillo faked a few plays, but ultimately decided against Joe Burrow and the Bengals and scurried toward the Rams end zone.

"Dahlia fooled us for a few minutes as she initially headed towards the Bengals’ side, but she eventually pulled through for Rams fans," Karmel Harper, a spokesperson for the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium told FOX 13.

Dahlia's prediction mirrors that of Las Vegas. The Rams are a four-point favorite, according to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVI will be played Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CT on NBC.