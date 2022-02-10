Houston Launches Task Force To Review Event Safety After Astroworld Tragedy

A new task force has been created Wednesday to improve safety at Houston-area events following the deadly events that unfolded at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in November.

The Houston-Harris Special Events Task Force created by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia will review possible safety upgrades, improve communication between different departments and look at permit requirements within the city and county, according to The Associated Press. The task force will look at event disciplines, staffing and safety standards, logistics and policies for events, according to Community Impact.

"We are a city that is known for producing fun and safe events of magnitude, as well as neighborhood events that reflect the diversity that is Houston. Even with all that we have accomplished, we know that the city and county can do better. Together, we can build up on our individual achievements by working more collaboratively," Turner said at a press conference Wednesday, according to Community Impact.

Garcia said the task force was created after the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival, where 10 people died and 300 people were injured. Over 400 lawsuits have been filed as a result. Turner added the task force would not focus on what went wrong at Astroworld, but instead look to the future and prevent something similar from happening in the future. He said the task force wouldn't interfere with Houston police's criminal investigation into the music festival.

"In the aftermath of a terrible tragedy, it’s not uncommon for there to be confusion. I know that things can go sideways pretty easily, but it’s important that we do and have everything from all procedures in place to make sure things are rectified as quick as possible," Garcia said.

Garcia added the task force might help relive any fears Houston residents may have about attending events.

"I want this task force to resolve concerns of parents throughout our region, that if they’re coming to an event, whether inside the county or inside the city, that they know that there has been a great deal of thought put into the safety and well-being of all attendees at these respective events," Garcia said.

The task force will be made up of 10 members, according to Community Impact: