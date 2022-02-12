Oklahoma Man Shoots 5 Officers, Injures 4 In Ambush During Arizona

Police responded to a 911 call early Friday morning in southwest Phoenix for a woman who had been shot. It turned into a standoff where ultimately five officers were shot and four were injured.

The shooter, identified as Morris Jones, 36, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound, according to AZ Central. The woman, who is believed to be Jones' ex-girlfriend, was critically injured and died later on Friday.

“I cannot recall an incident in city history where so many officers were injured,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said at a press conference Friday.

At around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Phoenix police arrived to the house after a 911 call said there were "multiple armed suspects inside the house," according to AZ Central. There were four people inside the house — two men, a woman and a baby.