Phoenix Man Wanted For Fatally Shooting Dog After It Growled At Him

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2022

Photo: Phoenix Police Department

Police are looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed a dog that was on a walk with its owner in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police said the incident happened on December 27 shortly after 11 p.m. near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Cecelia Moreno said she was on her daily walk with her golden retriever, Ollie, according to AZ Family. She said they always go for a walk every day on the same trail. Moreno said Ollie, who "was always happy" and tends to be friendly, was about to greet a man who approached them. Police said the dog growled, the man allegedly pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog.

"Before I knew it, my dog growled at him, and he shot my dog. It happened in an instant. It was just random. ... There was no sign of bad intentions whatsoever," Moreno told AZ Family.

The man said "sorry" and walked away, according to police.

Silent Witness, a non-profit that allows citizens to anonymously assist law enforcement, is offering a reward for the suspect. The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Black male who is about 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds.

