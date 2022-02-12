Tom DeLonge may be focused on more serious work with Angels & Airwaves and To The Stars Academy, but he's still a goofball at heart. Need proof? Just look at his latest Instagram post.

The photo is of two girls in skimpy bikinis, with their backs facing the camera. "Here’s an old pic of me and @travisbarker on a day off while on tour a few years back—" he captioned the picture.

"I’m on the left everybody 🙋🏻‍♂️" the blink-182 drummer commented on the post, while Mark Hoppus wrote "Wtf guys?!"

The banter led fans to joke that Mark was the one who took the picture, but it also reopened the door (once again) for followers to question a possible reunion.

"does this mean toms in the new album" one asked in the comments.

Mark addressed a potential reunion late last year.

"We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” he said, but there's a catch: they wouldn't be kicking Matt Skiba out to bring Tom back. They'd play as a quartet. ​“I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

Though there haven't been any serious discussions, Tom seems pretty dead set on playing music with his former bandmates again. "It's so funny, blink is like, we're there and then we're gone, and then we're there, and then we're gone. I feel like I'm always talking about some kind of reunion," he said during a recent interview. "I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody's priorities, is really all that's needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But, yeah, I'm down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what what we've got to figure out."