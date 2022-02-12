Utah Teen Charged With Using Kids To Sell Drugs

An 18-year-old from Utah was arrested and booked Monday after being accused of using kids to sell drugs.

Preston Kilpatrick of Layton, Utah, allegedly used kids as drug runners for his operation, according to Local 12 News. Layton Police Lieutenant Travis Lyman said Kilpatrick was using about four or five minors to sell drugs for him. Some were as young as 13 years old.

A 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were also arrested and booked into juvenile detention.

"They were pretty active selling marijuana products, vape cartridges, things like that. Also mushrooms, and there was also some discussion about selling acid. He had actually named this small group that was doing this for him, I don’t know if it was an Instagram name, but he called them 'P-Dawg’s Little Drug Runners,'" Lyman said, according to Local 12 News.

Kilpatrick was arrested after a 15-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted by Kilpatrick and others who were with him at a park on January 14. He "took a handgun out and put it to the victim's head," Lyman said. Kilpatrick was then on police's radar, as they monitored his social media activity, along with his associates. That's when police found he was using kids to sell drugs for him, according to Local 12 News.

Kilpatrick is being held at Davis County Jail on charges including aggravated robbery, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, endangerment of a child and distribution of controlled substances.