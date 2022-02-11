University Of Utah Student Found Dead In Motel Room
By Dani Medina
February 11, 2022
A man was arrested Friday after a University of Utah student — his girlfriend – was found dead in a Salt Lake City motel room.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake City police received information as part of a welfare check investigation, according to a press release. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased person inside one of the motel rooms. Police said it was a "suspicious death."
FOX 13 reported the person inside the motel room was an unresponsive 19-year-old woman and a man, later identified as Haoyu Wang. Paramedics tried life-saving measures on the woman, but she was already dead.
We are investigating a suspicious death at 616 South 200 West. The crime scene is secured. Detectives are responding. There is no threat to our community. A PIO is on scene. Media can stage on the corner of 6th South and 2nd West. #slc #SaltLakeCity #slcpd pic.twitter.com/CbUUiDqePK— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 11, 2022
Wang, 26, told police him and his girlfriend were going to commit suicide together with heroin and fentanyl, according to FOX 13. The woman was vomiting and became unresponsive so Wang injected her with a "high dose of heroin with the intent to kill her and relieve her suffering," Wang told police. The woman died after she was injected.
Wang and the woman were in a "romantic relationship" and were living together, police said.
Wang was taken into custody and booked on a charge of murder. The woman's identity has not yet been made public, as Salt Lake City police said they are notifying her family.
The University of Utah campus police said they were made aware of an email from Wang that said he injected his girlfriend with drugs. University of Utah officials posted a statement mourning the loss of the student, according to FOX 13.
Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264
- The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001