A man was arrested Friday after a University of Utah student — his girlfriend – was found dead in a Salt Lake City motel room.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake City police received information as part of a welfare check investigation, according to a press release. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased person inside one of the motel rooms. Police said it was a "suspicious death."

FOX 13 reported the person inside the motel room was an unresponsive 19-year-old woman and a man, later identified as Haoyu Wang. Paramedics tried life-saving measures on the woman, but she was already dead.