Los Angeles Rams Player Proposes To Girlfriend After Winning Super Bowl LVI

One Los Angeles Rams player will be getting two rings after his Super Bowl LVI victory.

Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, during his team's on-field celebration.

"MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!! CONGRATS, @trapp07," the Los Angeles Rams verified Twitter account posted, along with the video of the proposal, on Sunday (February 13) night.

Rapp recorded seven tackles during the Rams' 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Rapp is in his third season with the Rams after being selected at No. 61 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former University of Washington standout recorded 64 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defensed during the 2021 regular season.