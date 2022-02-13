Rihanna Reveals How Her Friends Figured Out She Was Expecting

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently confirmed they're expecting their first child together. They shared the news with the world by posing for photos in Rocky's hometown of Harlem, New York City with the proud mom-to-be's bourgeoning baby bump on full display.

While attending an event for her brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy, as well as the struggle to keep the happy news a secret. “It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she told E! Online. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”

“They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts,” she added. “But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the same event, the 'Umbrella' singer said she's trying to enjoy her pregnancy journey as much as possible. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week,” she shared. “There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

One member of Rihanna's inner circle, model Gigi Hadid, recently sparked speculation that the beauty mogul is expecting twins. Hadid, who is mom to 1-year-old daughter Khai, left a comment on Rihanna's Instagram post showing off her bump, writing "three angels." After the comment churned the rumor mill, Hadid cleared up any misconceptions. "I just caught word of this commotion," Hadid wrote. "I meant rih/rocky/baby lol."