3 Denver Restaurants Among America's Most Romantic Places To Eat

By Zuri Anderson

February 14, 2022

Caucasian couple reading menu at urban cafe, New York City, New York, United States
Photo: Getty Images

If it's one thing you need to consider when taking someone out, it's what you're both going to eat! Luckily, OpenTable makes the process easier thanks to their annual list of the "Most Romantic Restaurants in America." The website says they analyzed over 12 million reviews from verified diners to determine their Top 100 list.

"Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience—world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance," writers say. "America’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 showcases those spots that make it easy for diners to connect and create amazing memories."

Among the Top 100 were three Denver restaurants:

Shanahan's Steakhouse, a modern setting known for its mouth-watering USDA steaks and freshly-caught seafood. Located at 5085 S Syracuse St.

Ocean Prime, a fine-dining establishment that's great for anniversaries. This restaurant offers delicious seafood dishes and other meals. Located at 1465 Larimer St.

Guard & Grace, a modern steakhouse that's home to one of Denver's largest patios. Come here for an award-winning dining experience. Located at 1801 California St.

Another Colorado restaurant made the list as, well -- Hearthstone Restaurant in Breckenridge.

If you want to see the full list and get future date ideas, click here.

