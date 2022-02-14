FAA Investigating Reports Of Plane Crash Off North Carolina Coast

By Sarah Tate

February 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Search crews are looking for passengers on board a plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina Sunday (February 13). Aviation officials confirm that the plane disappeared from radar with eight passengers on board.

A small plane carrying eight people crashed about four miles east of Drum Inlet around 2 p.m. Sunday, WITN reports. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the craft is a private single-engine Pilatus PC-12/27 plane.

Watch Standers at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center received reports of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point around 2 p.m. The plane reportedly had been seen on radar "behaving erratically" before it disappeared from the screen, according to the report.

On Monday, the Coast Guard provided an update that crews searched the area the plane is thought to have crashed but did not find any debris. Two Coast Guard boat crews as well as a helicopter air crew from Elizabeth City are assisting in the search.

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate.

As of 11 a.m. Monday (February 14), no additional information has been released, including the identities of those on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices