Las Vegas Organizations Encouraging You To 'Donate Your Ex's Stuff'

By Ginny Reese

February 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Is a recent breakup plaguing your Valentine's Day? Well you can still make the day great and help out others in need.

Some Las Vegas nonprofit organizations are encouraging people to turn those frowns upside down by donating their ex's things. 13 KTNV Las Vegas reported that donating certain items to organizations, such as Goodwill, goes toward supporting programs that help people receive job training and find employment.

Morgan Waldron, the senior marketing and communications manager for Goodwill of Southern Nevada, said:

"If you have stuff that you’re not in love with anymore, bring it to Goodwill, donate it, and we can definitely take that stuff and turn it into something great."

So what all can you donate?

Any old items such as clothing, jewelry, DVDs, sports equipment, electronics, and accessories can all be donated to help others in need. Specifically, stores in Southern Nevada are currently in need of books and electronics. If you have any unwanted items, you can take them to any nearby Goodwill location and drop them off.

Goodwill isn't the only organization in need. The Special Olympics of Southern Nevada is accepting gently used sports gear and equipment, such as basketballs, footballs, bowling balls, swimming gear, etc. Items can be dropped off at 2950 S. Rancho Dr., Ste. 102.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices