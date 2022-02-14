Las Vegas Organizations Encouraging You To 'Donate Your Ex's Stuff'

Is a recent breakup plaguing your Valentine's Day? Well you can still make the day great and help out others in need.

Some Las Vegas nonprofit organizations are encouraging people to turn those frowns upside down by donating their ex's things. 13 KTNV Las Vegas reported that donating certain items to organizations, such as Goodwill, goes toward supporting programs that help people receive job training and find employment.

Morgan Waldron, the senior marketing and communications manager for Goodwill of Southern Nevada, said:

"If you have stuff that you’re not in love with anymore, bring it to Goodwill, donate it, and we can definitely take that stuff and turn it into something great."

So what all can you donate?

Any old items such as clothing, jewelry, DVDs, sports equipment, electronics, and accessories can all be donated to help others in need. Specifically, stores in Southern Nevada are currently in need of books and electronics. If you have any unwanted items, you can take them to any nearby Goodwill location and drop them off.

Goodwill isn't the only organization in need. The Special Olympics of Southern Nevada is accepting gently used sports gear and equipment, such as basketballs, footballs, bowling balls, swimming gear, etc. Items can be dropped off at 2950 S. Rancho Dr., Ste. 102.