Man Pleads Guilty To Shoving Employee, Trying To Open Cockpit On Flight

By Zuri Anderson

February 14, 2022

United Airlines passenger aircraft - Boeing 777
Photo: Getty Images

A 29-year-old man is facing prison time after his alleged disruptive behavior on a United Airlines flight, WKMG reports.

On February 10, Kameron C. Stone of Fairfax, Virginia, pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew and assault in an aircraft during a flight heading to Pensacola, Florida in April 2021. According to prosecutors, passengers noticed Stone had a strong odor of alcohol, refused to stay in his seat, and pretended to shoot a gun at other people.

The unruly passenger reportedly tried opening the cabin and cockpit doors as the plane prepared for landing. When a flight attendant attempted to stop Stone, he allegedly pushed her into a wall, leaving her with bruises on her face, chest, arm, shoulder, court documents say.

Three passengers, including an off-duty federal marshal, restrained Stone until they landed, where police were waiting to take him into custody. Prosecutors claim three mini-bottles of vodka fell from his pockets during the confrontation.

Stone's sentencing was scheduled for April 28. He could face a maximum sentence of 21 years on both charges, but the Virginia man could get less under federal guidelines, according to reporters.

Since unruly passengers have become more of a problem over the last year, Delta Air Lines has pushed the federal government to make a new no-fly list for disruptive people.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices