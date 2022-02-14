Rams' Van Jefferson Makes It From Super Bowl In Time To See Birth Of Child

By Jason Hall

February 14, 2022

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has two big reasons to celebrate.

The second-year wide receiver won his first Super Bowl and welcomed his third child on Sunday (February 13) night.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor midway through Super Bowl LVI and the receiver "grabbed his daughter as she and his dad" came onto the field and rushed to the hospital.

Shortly after, Jefferson announced the birth of his son on Instagram Live.

"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl," Jefferson said on Instagram Live.

The second-year wide receiver finished Sunday's game with four receptions for 23 yards during the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson, the son of former NFL wide receiver and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, was selected by the Rams at No. 57 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson wasn't the only Rams player whose Super Bowl victory coincided with another major life milestone.

Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, during his team's on-field celebration.

"MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!! CONGRATS, @trapp07," the Los Angeles Rams verified Twitter account posted, along with the video of the proposal, on Sunday (February 13) night.

Rapp recorded seven tackles during the Rams' 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Rapp is in his third season with the Rams after being selected at No. 61 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former University of Washington standout recorded 64 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defensed during the 2021 regular season.

