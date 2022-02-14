Rams' Van Jefferson Makes It From Super Bowl In Time To See Birth Of Child

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has two big reasons to celebrate.

The second-year wide receiver won his first Super Bowl and welcomed his third child on Sunday (February 13) night.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor midway through Super Bowl LVI and the receiver "grabbed his daughter as she and his dad" came onto the field and rushed to the hospital.

Shortly after, Jefferson announced the birth of his son on Instagram Live.

"It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl," Jefferson said on Instagram Live.