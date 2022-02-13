Rams Star's Pregnant Wife Goes Into Labor During Super Bowl LVI Win
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2022
Los Angeles Rams star Van Jefferson will have even more to celebrate over after winning his first Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13).
The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reports Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor midway through Super Bowl LVI.
"Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now," Rodrigue reported. "Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor."
The second-year wide receiver finished Sunday's game with four receptions for 23 yards during the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jefferson, the son of former NFL wide receiver and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, was selected by the Rams at No. 57 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jefferson wasn't the only Rams player whose Super Bowl victory coincided with another major life milestone.
Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, during his team's on-field celebration.
"MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!! CONGRATS, @trapp07," the Los Angeles Rams verified Twitter account posted, along with the video of the proposal, on Sunday (February 13) night.
Rapp recorded seven tackles during the Rams' 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI.
Rapp is in his third season with the Rams after being selected at No. 61 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The former University of Washington standout recorded 64 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defensed during the 2021 regular season.
The Rams won Super Bowl LVI after quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a one-yard pass to Cooper Kupp to score the go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 remaining.
Kupp -- who led all NFL players in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award earlier this week -- finished Sunday's (February 13) game with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, earning the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.
Stafford finished Super Bowl LVI with 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 26 of 40 passing.
The Rams managed to mount a comeback late after trailing for most of the second half.
The Bengals scored on the first play of their opening second half drive when quarterback Joe Burrow connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown.
Cincinnati then added to its lead with a 38-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with 10:15 left in the third quarter.
Los Angeles answered with a 41-yard field goal with 5:58 left in the third to cut its deficit to 20-16.
The Rams also managed to win in spit of a crucial injury to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham -- who scored the Rams' first touchdown and was leading all players with 52 receiving yards at the time -- was taken to the locker room during the first half of Super Bowl LVI and spent the second half on the sidelines.