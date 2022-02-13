Rams Star's Pregnant Wife Goes Into Labor During Super Bowl LVI Win

Los Angeles Rams star Van Jefferson will have even more to celebrate over after winning his first Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13).

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reports Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor midway through Super Bowl LVI.

"Van Jefferson grabbed his daughter as she and his dad came into the field and sprinted through the locker room and is heading to the hospital right now," Rodrigue reported. "Samaria, his wife, is having their son and was rushed to the hospital mid-game as she went into labor."

The second-year wide receiver finished Sunday's game with four receptions for 23 yards during the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson, the son of former NFL wide receiver and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, was selected by the Rams at No. 57 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.