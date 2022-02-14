Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Eye-Catching Sheer Top

While attending an event for her brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, over the weekend, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy, as well as the struggle to keep the happy news a secret. “It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she told E! Online. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”

“They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts,” she added. “But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the same event, the 'beauty mogul said she's trying to enjoy her pregnancy journey as much as possible. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week,” she shared. “There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”

Rihanna and Rocky's baby is reportedly due sometime this spring.