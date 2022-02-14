Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Eye-Catching Sheer Top
By Emily Lee
February 14, 2022
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently confirmed they're expecting their first child together. Since sharing the happy news, Rihanna hasn't been shy about showing off her growing baby bump.
On Sunday (February 13), the 'Umbrella' singer rocked a sheer top that put her bump on full display while attending the 2022 Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She paired the bump-baring top with a puffer jacket and a blue silk scarf wrapped around her head. You can see the photos of her daring outfit here.
While attending an event for her brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, over the weekend, Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy, as well as the struggle to keep the happy news a secret. “It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she told E! Online. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”
“They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts,” she added. “But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”
During a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the same event, the 'beauty mogul said she's trying to enjoy her pregnancy journey as much as possible. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week,” she shared. “There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it.”
Rihanna and Rocky's baby is reportedly due sometime this spring.