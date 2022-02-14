Twitter Trolls Baker Mayfield Amid Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl Win

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trended throughout Super Bowl LVI despite not being in the league's biggest game -- let alone the entire postseason -- this year.

Numerous Twitter users trolled Mayfield after his former teammate, Odell Beckham, caught the Los Angeles Rams' first touchdown and after the wide receiver -- who was sidelined due to an injury late in the first half -- officially became a Super Bowl champion during the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two players were at the center of the NFL's biggest breakup of 2021 after Beckham -- who was a top receiver before joining the Browns in 2019, but had a disappointing tenure in Cleveland -- was waived and eventually signed with the Rams in November, leading to his resurgence.

Beckham's release came after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared an 11-minute long video on his verified Instagram account that showed Mayfield missing his son on open routes.

