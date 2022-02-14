Twitter Trolls Baker Mayfield Amid Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl Win

By Jason Hall

February 14, 2022

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Photo: Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trended throughout Super Bowl LVI despite not being in the league's biggest game -- let alone the entire postseason -- this year.

Numerous Twitter users trolled Mayfield after his former teammate, Odell Beckham, caught the Los Angeles Rams' first touchdown and after the wide receiver -- who was sidelined due to an injury late in the first half -- officially became a Super Bowl champion during the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two players were at the center of the NFL's biggest breakup of 2021 after Beckham -- who was a top receiver before joining the Browns in 2019, but had a disappointing tenure in Cleveland -- was waived and eventually signed with the Rams in November, leading to his resurgence.

Beckham's release came after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared an 11-minute long video on his verified Instagram account that showed Mayfield missing his son on open routes.

Here are several tweets shared at Mayfield's expense during and after Super Bowl LVI:

Beckham was taken to the locker room during the first half of Super Bowl LVI in what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported was "a non-contact knee injury."

The former LSU standout scored on a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter and finished Sunday's game with 52 receiving yards on two receptions.

Beckham signed with the Rams days after being released by the Browns on November 5, subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland prior to the February 9 deadline, in which he officially became a free agent, allowing him to choose his own destination.

Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars after being selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft, following a stellar collegiate career at LSU.

The Louisiana native was the 2014 NFL Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler during his first five seasons with the Giants, before being acquired by the Browns, along with Olivier Vernon, in exchange for Jabrill PeppersKevin Zeitler and multiple 2019 NFL Draft picks in March 2019.

Beckham's tenure in Cleveland was considered a disappointment as he's caught only 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns during three seasons, while also recording eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old has since returned to form with the Rams, recording 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during seven games in the regular season, as well as 19 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown during Los Angeles' current playoff run prior to Super Bowl LVI.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices