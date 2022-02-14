Twitter Trolls Baker Mayfield Amid Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl Win
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield trended throughout Super Bowl LVI despite not being in the league's biggest game -- let alone the entire postseason -- this year.
Numerous Twitter users trolled Mayfield after his former teammate, Odell Beckham, caught the Los Angeles Rams' first touchdown and after the wide receiver -- who was sidelined due to an injury late in the first half -- officially became a Super Bowl champion during the Rams' 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The two players were at the center of the NFL's biggest breakup of 2021 after Beckham -- who was a top receiver before joining the Browns in 2019, but had a disappointing tenure in Cleveland -- was waived and eventually signed with the Rams in November, leading to his resurgence.
Beckham's release came after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared an 11-minute long video on his verified Instagram account that showed Mayfield missing his son on open routes.
Here are several tweets shared at Mayfield's expense during and after Super Bowl LVI:
Baker Mayfield after Odell scored the opening TD pic.twitter.com/nlRAKWOR9i— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 13, 2022
￼When you go from playing with Baker Mayfield to winning a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/6o6fkWvC6e— Colb (@___Colb___) February 14, 2022
Baker Mayfield before that Odell injury pic.twitter.com/GzQR4AJ2pt— jaidan (@jusjaidan) February 14, 2022
Since the Browns cut Odell Beckham:— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 13, 2022
Baker Mayfield TDs to WRs: 3
OBJ receiving TDs: 7
Baker Mayfield may be the biggest fraud in NFL history— cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) February 13, 2022
Browns GM looking at Baker Mayfield rn pic.twitter.com/kOn8xJ3alc— #0urMVP185⭐️(NETS|NYG😔) (@EliteTheKing_) February 14, 2022
OBJ the next time he sees Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/DtA4UltL0O— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) February 13, 2022
Odell left Baker Mayfield and won a Super Bowl ring 3 months later pic.twitter.com/xUAESZP9Gd— Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) February 14, 2022
Baker Mayfield watching OBJ prosper in the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ogTBhDyQTQ— M.G. (@MarcasG) February 14, 2022
Yeah, it was Baker Mayfield’s fault.— RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) February 13, 2022
Beckham was taken to the locker room during the first half of Super Bowl LVI in what NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported was "a non-contact knee injury."
The former LSU standout scored on a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter and finished Sunday's game with 52 receiving yards on two receptions.
#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022
Beckham signed with the Rams days after being released by the Browns on November 5, subjecting him to waivers, allowing any NFL team to put in a claim for him and inherit the remaining $7.25 million on his contract with Cleveland prior to the February 9 deadline, in which he officially became a free agent, allowing him to choose his own destination.
Beckham emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars after being selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft, following a stellar collegiate career at LSU.
The Louisiana native was the 2014 NFL Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler during his first five seasons with the Giants, before being acquired by the Browns, along with Olivier Vernon, in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and multiple 2019 NFL Draft picks in March 2019.
Beckham's tenure in Cleveland was considered a disappointment as he's caught only 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns during three seasons, while also recording eight rushes for 96 yards and one touchdown.
The 29-year-old has since returned to form with the Rams, recording 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns during seven games in the regular season, as well as 19 receptions for 236 yards and a touchdown during Los Angeles' current playoff run prior to Super Bowl LVI.