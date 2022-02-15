3 Tennessee Drive-Thrus Are Among The 'Most Surprising' In The U.S.

Have you ever been to a restaurant or business that was unlike anything you have ever seen? It may have had some feature that stood out, whether it was the unique decorations displayed along the wall, the surprising menu options, or even the unusual appearance of the building itself.

LoveFood searched the country for the "most surprising" drive-thrus and drive-ins America has to offer, from donut-shaped restaurants to servers on skates, and three in Tennessee made the cut: Tacos 4 Life, Urban Cookhouse and Little Top Drive Thru.

According to LoveFood, "all orders come with a generous side of goodwill at Tacos 4 Life" as the chain matches each meal ordered by donating to a child in need. Tacos 4 Life has locations around the country, including three in Tennessee: Jackson, Collierville and Brentwood.

Urban Cookhouse's "healthy" take on fast food is what sets this drive-thru restaurant apart, "offering a refreshing change to the typically less healthy options people can pick up without leaving their cars," according to the food blog. Urban Cookhouse also has locations around the country, including in Nashville.

The final "surprising" spot in Tennessee is Little Top Drive Thru in Greenville. According to LoveFood: "Pretty much everything at old-school spot Little Top Drive Thru is delicious but if you only have one thing on the menu, make it the signature chip burger or 'chipper.' This combo of chipped ham and salad in a bun is a firm favorite, as are the satisfyingly-thick malt shakes."

Check out the full report here to see the most surprising drive-thrus and drive-ins around the country.