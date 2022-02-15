Convicted Felon Found Hiding Out In Indiana Cave

A convicted felon was found hiding out and camping in a cave in Indiana, reported ABC 57.

A girls' youth group are who discovered the man's secret hiding spot. According to investigators, the illegal campsite was used by a man who is now in jail for another unrelated matter.

The exact location of the man's secret hideaway was not given, but photos posted on the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page show that there is a river nearby. The Indiana DNR Law Enforcement wrote on Facebook:

"If you’re going to play mountain man, do it on your own property, or get permission first. A girls youth group was surprised to discover this recently abandoned campsite and associated trash in a very remote cave on their property overlooking a high, rugged bluff. Indiana Conservation Officers caught up with the homesteader in jail, as he is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Turns out he’s actually a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, and was just looking for a good temporary hideout. ICOs informed him that he was trespassing and that his home on the Indiana frontier was being dismantled."

