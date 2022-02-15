Denver Man Faces Murder Charges After Fight Over Cutting In Line

A homeless Colorado man has been charged with murder after investigators accused him of stabbing someone at a free giveaway, according to CBS4 on Monday (February 14).

Gregory Stapleton and Richard Ford III were standing in line for free socks at the Auraria Higher Education Center on St. Francis Way. Witnesses claim the two men were arguing over one of them cutting in line, leading to a brawl outside of the building, according to investigators.

An arrest affidavit says Stapleton stabbed Ford in his chest, fatally damaging his heart. The suspect fled the scene wearing a face mask, while the 36-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, officials claim. Ford later died from his injuries, reporters added.

Authorities used surveillance video from a light rail to identify Stapleton, who was arrested last month. Come Wednesday (February 9), the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that Stapleton faces two counts of first-degree murder and another count of aggravated robbery.

"Family members described Ford to investigators as homeless following an assault several years earlier in which he suffered a head injury," CBS4 learned. Reporters also noted Stapleton's numerous run-ins with the law, including an attempted stabbing of another man back in 2010. A jury acquitted him of that crime.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.