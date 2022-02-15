Do You Live In The Least-Educated County In Indiana?

Education is a tradition that varies widely across the world. In some places, a college degree is a critical step toward a bright future.

Stacker compiled a list of the least-educated counties in Indiana. The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to help compile the list.

The least-educated county in the entire state is Crawford County. Only 10.3 percent of the population ages 25 and older have a Bachelor's degree in the county. 19.5 percent of the population have less than a high school diploma, while the high school graduate rate is at 45.9 percent. Less than 4 percent of Crawford County's population has a graduate or professional degree.

According to Stacker, here are the top 25 least-educated counties in Indiana:

Crawford County LaGrange County Orange County Switzerland County Jay County Starke County Newton County Scott County Parke County Jennings County Sullivan County Pulaski County Miami County Owen County Daviess County Fayette County Cass County Washington County Blackford County Noble County Martin County Rush County Pike County Vermillion County Randolph County

Click here to check out the full list.

Click here to see the most-educated counties in Indiana.