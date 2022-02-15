Do You Live In The Least-Educated County In Indiana?
By Ginny Reese
February 15, 2022
Education is a tradition that varies widely across the world. In some places, a college degree is a critical step toward a bright future.
Stacker compiled a list of the least-educated counties in Indiana. The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to help compile the list.
The least-educated county in the entire state is Crawford County. Only 10.3 percent of the population ages 25 and older have a Bachelor's degree in the county. 19.5 percent of the population have less than a high school diploma, while the high school graduate rate is at 45.9 percent. Less than 4 percent of Crawford County's population has a graduate or professional degree.
According to Stacker, here are the top 25 least-educated counties in Indiana:
- Crawford County
- LaGrange County
- Orange County
- Switzerland County
- Jay County
- Starke County
- Newton County
- Scott County
- Parke County
- Jennings County
- Sullivan County
- Pulaski County
- Miami County
- Owen County
- Daviess County
- Fayette County
- Cass County
- Washington County
- Blackford County
- Noble County
- Martin County
- Rush County
- Pike County
- Vermillion County
- Randolph County
Click here to check out the full list.
Click here to see the most-educated counties in Indiana.