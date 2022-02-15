Do You Live In The Least-Educated County In Indiana?

By Ginny Reese

February 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Education is a tradition that varies widely across the world. In some places, a college degree is a critical step toward a bright future.

Stacker compiled a list of the least-educated counties in Indiana. The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to help compile the list.

The least-educated county in the entire state is Crawford County. Only 10.3 percent of the population ages 25 and older have a Bachelor's degree in the county. 19.5 percent of the population have less than a high school diploma, while the high school graduate rate is at 45.9 percent. Less than 4 percent of Crawford County's population has a graduate or professional degree.

According to Stacker, here are the top 25 least-educated counties in Indiana:

  1. Crawford County
  2. LaGrange County
  3. Orange County
  4. Switzerland County
  5. Jay County
  6. Starke County
  7. Newton County
  8. Scott County
  9. Parke County
  10. Jennings County
  11. Sullivan County
  12. Pulaski County
  13. Miami County
  14. Owen County
  15. Daviess County
  16. Fayette County
  17. Cass County
  18. Washington County
  19. Blackford County
  20. Noble County
  21. Martin County
  22. Rush County
  23. Pike County
  24. Vermillion County
  25. Randolph County

Click here to check out the full list.

Click here to see the most-educated counties in Indiana.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices