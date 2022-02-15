Foo Fighters Unleash Death Metal Song Under Dream Widow Moniker

The Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their movie Studio 666 next week. They've already given us a preview of what to expect from the horror comedy flick through trailers, and now they're getting fans even more excited by releasing music from the fictitious band, Dream Widow.

It's appropriate that the group plays death metal, and maybe even more appropriate that their first single is called "March of the Insane," which may give some hints about the premise of the movie with lyrics like "No way to silence the screaming/ Deafening voices from hell/ Carving your hull to completion/ Leaving you nothing but shell."

The song's YouTube description says it's "from their never released self-titled album," so don't get too attached to Dream Widow.

The band first announced Studio 666 in November. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full-length feature horror comedy film," Grohl said in a statement. He went on to describe the film as "hilarious gore that f***ing rocks" and "our best-kept secret for two years."

Studio 666 is set to premiere on February 25. Grab your tickets here and listen to "March of the Insane" above.