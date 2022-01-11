Foo Fighters Give Fans A Frightening New Look At 'Studio 666' Film

Before Studio 666 hits theaters next month, Foo Fighters are giving fans a taste of what to expect with a handful of new photos from the set and the official trailer — which you can watch here. As anticipated, the movie looks like it'll be a mix of horror and comedy as the band members try to survive recording an album in a haunted house.

Entertainment Weekly gave fans the exclusive look at the trailer on Tuesday (January 11). The official trailer, which is over two minutes long, shows the Foos moving into a haunted house to record album number 10 and the guys are met with some supernatural — and downright evil — entities lurking in the home.

"Do you guys get this overwhelming sense of death?" Dave Grohl asks his bandmates and Taylor Hawkins wastes no time mimicking a ghost sound right after. Grohl also tests out his comedy chops when he shows the guys the "new" song he's been working on; which turns out to just be "Everlong." Aside from the jokes, there are quite a few jump scares hidden in the trailer so be prepared!

The band first announced Studio 666 in November. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full-length feature horror comedy film," Grohl said in a statement. He went on to describe the film as "hilarious gore that f***ing rocks" and "our best-kept secret for two years."