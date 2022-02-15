Kodak Black Responds to DreamDoll After She Curves His Romantic Advances

Kodak Black has been trying to win over rapper DreamDoll for quite some time now. Even after he asked her to be his Valentine and boasted his admiration for her on social media several times, the New York songstress just doesn't seem to be into him at all.

On Monday, February 14, the "Everything Nice" rapper made it clear that she's not trying to be Yak's Valentine. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kodak posted photos of him and DreamDoll while on set for an upcoming music video. Yak made out the caption to look like a love letter to DreamDoll, which clearly got her attention. While they both looked happy in the photos, the 29-year-old rapper shut it down all with a pair of heartbreaking comments.

“YALL NEED TO STOP GASSING THIS N***A THIS IS BTS FROM OUR VIDEO SHOOT,” DreamDoll wrote in the comment section. “YOU WILL NEVER BE MY MAN KODAK PLEASE STOP.”

After being publicly rejected, Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live and offered a response.

“Me and shorty had like a little history and s**t like throwback and shit before she had any kind of motion and then girls like they forget, they get them a few dollars and they over you,” Kodak said.

He went on to mention his previous attempt to try and win over Yung Miami of City Girls, which did not go well for him either. The "Super Gremlin" rapper claims he apologized to Yung Miami and moved on. However, Kodak could end up doing the same for DreamDoll after he possibly insinuated that her music is "trash."

“I struck a nerve back then like and basically told her, and the other chick like y’all gotta let me smash cause the music a little trash,” Kodak said. “Y’all gotta let me bust you heard me? I already know what y’all on.”

Watch Kodak Black's full reaction below. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE