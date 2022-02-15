Mary J. Blige Headlining 2022 Roots Picnic: See The Full Lineup

The annual Roots Picnic is returning for its first in-person event since 2019 on June 4 and 5 at the Mann Center at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Mary J. Blige and The Roots will not only be headlining the festival but also sharing the stage for the first time.

The lineup is packed with big names across various music genres and includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, Yebba, Tierra Whack, Mickey Guyton, Chief Keef, Muni Long, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Masego, Serpentwithfeet, and more.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of the Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, Roots manager, and Roots Picnic co-founder, shared in a statement. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

The 2022 lineup is bigger than it was in previous years due to a return to Fairmount Park, a bigger stage than the previous home of the Roots Picnic at Festival Pier. This will be the second time the Roots Picnic takes place in Fairmount Park since launching in 2007. The first time it was held there in 2019, it represented the original vision for the festival: summer afternoons in the park watching Philly DJs spin a soundtrack to the culture.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, with presale tickets available starting on Tuesday. The event will also be streamed live on the Roots’ official YouTube channel.